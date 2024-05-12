Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $71.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised Twilio from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Twilio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.24.

TWLO opened at $60.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.36. Twilio has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $78.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $25,515.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,744 shares in the company, valued at $9,567,858.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $66,852.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,428,561.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 458 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $25,515.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,567,858.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,958 shares of company stock worth $1,910,447. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

