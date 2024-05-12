Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.78

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.78 and traded as high as $1.87. Nektar Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 2,352,981 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $0.50 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.71.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 195.02% and a negative return on equity of 101.41%. The business had revenue of $21.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $11,138,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 73.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,626,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,368 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 5,973,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,786 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 185.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,255,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 36.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,835,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 754,945 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

