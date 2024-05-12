NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.00.
NTES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NetEase from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Shares of NTES opened at $98.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.58. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $80.79 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.50.
NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.20). NetEase had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetEase will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.
NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.
