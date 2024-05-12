NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

NTES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NetEase from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetEase

NetEase Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 418.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in NetEase by 1,153.1% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in NetEase in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the first quarter worth $50,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTES opened at $98.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.58. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $80.79 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.50.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.20). NetEase had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetEase will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Stories

