NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC cut their target price on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NetEase from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.00.
NetEase Stock Performance
NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 24.36%. Research analysts predict that NetEase will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NetEase Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 226.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,896,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,677,000 after buying an additional 1,315,410 shares during the period. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,307,000. WT Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in NetEase by 381.1% during the 4th quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 996,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,851,000 after purchasing an additional 789,499 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,354,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 580,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,066,000 after purchasing an additional 111,743 shares during the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About NetEase
NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.
