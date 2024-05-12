NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Short Interest Down 21.8% in April

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the April 15th total of 51,900 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 119,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NRBO opened at $3.96 on Friday. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focuses on developing and commercializing novel pharmaceuticals to treat cardiometabolic diseases. It develops DA-1241, a novel G-Protein-Coupled Receptor 119 agonist with development optionality as a standalone and/or combination therapy for both NASH and T2D; and DA-1726, a novel oxyntomodulin analogue functioning as a GLP1R/GCGR dual agonist for the treatment of NASH and obesity.

