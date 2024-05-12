New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.84

Shares of New Zealand Energy Corp. (CVE:NZ – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.84 and traded as high as C$1.05. New Zealand Energy shares last traded at C$1.05, with a volume of 4,105 shares trading hands.

New Zealand Energy Trading Up 31.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of C$8.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.84.

New Zealand Energy Company Profile

New Zealand Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in New Zealand. It holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, one petroleum mining permit, and one petroleum exploration permit. The company has interests in TWN Petroleum Mining Licenses comprising Waihapa/Ngaere, and Tariki; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit; and Eltham Petroleum exploration permit.

