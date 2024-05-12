NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.25.

NXRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $171,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,934.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 12.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 125,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 175.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 163,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 104,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $35.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $921.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.4624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.37%.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

