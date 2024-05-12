NFT (NFT) Price Tops $0.0185

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. One NFT token can currently be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. NFT has a market capitalization of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011464 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011471 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001517 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,215.09 or 1.00002456 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00013270 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008680 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004076 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

