NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,860 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Canoe Financial LP raised its holdings in NIKE by 581.7% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 81,806 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 69,806 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in NIKE by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 982,644 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $106,686,000 after buying an additional 68,210 shares in the last quarter. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $14,114,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.94. The company had a trading volume of 10,548,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,876,192. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.70. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $123.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $137.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

