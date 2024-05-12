NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,393 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. Bank of America upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 18th. HSBC decreased their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.26.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $90.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $123.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.70. The company has a market capitalization of $137.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.