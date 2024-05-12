NiSource’s (NI) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of NiSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.43.

NiSource Price Performance

NYSE:NI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,425,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289,820. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.76. NiSource has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $29.17.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 14.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $297,019.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NiSource

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NI. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 23.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NiSource by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in NiSource by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in NiSource by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Further Reading

