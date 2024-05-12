NN, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Sidoti Csr Forecasts (NASDAQ:NNBR)

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for NN in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for NN’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for NN’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). NN had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $112.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.00 million.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NNBR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NN from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on NN in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ NNBR opened at $3.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.78. NN has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $5.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNBR. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NN by 3.1% in the third quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 4,333,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NN by 20.2% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,037,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 174,487 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of NN during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,674,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in NN by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 158,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NN by 60.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 103,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 39,022 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NN, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies for various end markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive, general industrial, and medical end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

