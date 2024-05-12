Norish (LON:NSH) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $175.00

Shares of Norish Plc (LON:NSH – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 175 ($2.20) and traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.20). Norish shares last traded at GBX 175 ($2.20), with a volume of 14,544 shares changing hands.
Norish Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £52.62 million and a P/E ratio of 28.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 175 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 175. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87.
About Norish
Norish Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides temperature controlled warehousing and logistics services to food manufacturers, importers, wholesalers, retailers, and distributors. The company operates through Product Sourcing Business, Temperature Controlled, and Dairy Farming segments. It offers bonded and cold storage, handling, blast freezing, de-vanning, picking and packing, and cross-docking and distribution services.
