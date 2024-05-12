Northland Capmk Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY)

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for BrainsWay in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for BrainsWay’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for BrainsWay’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

BWAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of BrainsWay from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on BrainsWay from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

BrainsWay Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of BWAY opened at $5.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.69 million, a P/E ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.18. BrainsWay has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $7.61.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $9.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

Institutional Trading of BrainsWay

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in BrainsWay by 1,686.9% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BrainsWay during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in BrainsWay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BrainsWay during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BrainsWay during the 4th quarter valued at $542,000. 30.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

