Northwest Financial Advisors Acquires New Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 472,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,777,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,528. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $99.66 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $100.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.30 and its 200 day moving average is $92.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

