Northwest Financial Advisors Acquires Shares of 2,783 iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,317,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,925 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,690,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,498,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,165,000 after buying an additional 506,040 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,959,000. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,998,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,549,000 after acquiring an additional 393,031 shares in the last quarter.

EFAV stock opened at $71.49 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.71.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

