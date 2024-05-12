Northwest Financial Advisors Buys New Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 360 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 13.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,929,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $918,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,264 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 9.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,166,022,000 after buying an additional 1,485,937 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Seagate Technology by 24.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,410,163 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $158,950,000 after acquiring an additional 470,592 shares during the last quarter. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at $26,591,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,469.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 214,110 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,121,000 after acquiring an additional 229,749 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of STX stock opened at $94.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of -72.88, a PEG ratio of 260.72 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $56.02 and a 12-month high of $101.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.37.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -217.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.53.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

