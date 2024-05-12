Northwest Financial Advisors Buys Shares of 871 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 18,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $123.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.