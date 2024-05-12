Northwest Financial Advisors Invests $167,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $245.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.75. The company has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

