Northwest Financial Advisors Invests $93,000 in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 128,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,411,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,048,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $611,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $205.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.47 and a 52-week high of $209.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.90. The firm has a market cap of $101.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.69.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

