Northwest Financial Advisors Makes New $32,000 Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $747,267,000 after buying an additional 623,974 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 1,826.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 512,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,731,000 after purchasing an additional 486,098 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 19,918.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 475,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,641,000 after purchasing an additional 473,453 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 940.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 355,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,035,000 after purchasing an additional 321,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 626,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,260,000 after purchasing an additional 229,071 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $218.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $232.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.54 and a 200 day moving average of $201.98. The firm has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.