Northwest Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV opened at $81.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.78 and its 200-day moving average is $78.42. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $84.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.21.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

