Northwest Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLF. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $50.10 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.57 and a 1 year high of $55.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.62. The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.588 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

