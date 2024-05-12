Northwest Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $478.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $471.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.83 and a 12 month high of $483.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

