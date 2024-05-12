Northwest Financial Advisors Takes $28,000 Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in L. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Loews by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,236,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,585,000 after acquiring an additional 131,736 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,587,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,496,000 after buying an additional 21,323 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Loews by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 935,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,207,000 after buying an additional 23,756 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Loews by 316.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 580,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,727,000 after buying an additional 440,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Loews by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 577,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,568,000 after acquiring an additional 149,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $9,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 945,886 shares in the company, valued at $69,087,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $3,869,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 607,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,037,564.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $9,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 945,886 shares in the company, valued at $69,087,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,276 shares of company stock valued at $13,613,773 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of NYSE L opened at $77.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.16. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $55.94 and a twelve month high of $78.55.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter.

About Loews

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.