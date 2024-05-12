Northwest Financial Advisors Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $343.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $339.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.25. The firm has a market cap of $118.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $252.08 and a fifty-two week high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

