Norwood Investment Partners LP Reduces Stock Position in Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR)

Norwood Investment Partners LP lowered its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 932,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Distribution Solutions Group accounts for approximately 20.3% of Norwood Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Norwood Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Distribution Solutions Group were worth $29,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DSGR. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Distribution Solutions Group by 95.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 267,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 130,425 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 176,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 88,575 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Distribution Solutions Group by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 54,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Distribution Solutions Group by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 59,950 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DSGR shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Distribution Solutions Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Distribution Solutions Group Stock Up 0.3 %

DSGR stock opened at $35.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.05. Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $36.61. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Distribution Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $405.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Distribution Solutions Group Profile

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.

