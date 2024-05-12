NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 3,477.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 976,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,618,000 after purchasing an additional 949,289 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 486.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 900,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,688,000 after purchasing an additional 746,899 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,346,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,642,000 after buying an additional 689,941 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,318,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,770,000 after buying an additional 629,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 913,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,178,000 after acquiring an additional 532,320 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $83.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.74. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.62 and a 1-year high of $84.46.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.20. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NRG. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.25.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 356,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,342,251.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

