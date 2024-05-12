NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Given New $82.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $73.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NRG Energy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of NRG Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.25.

NRG Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $83.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. NRG Energy has a 12-month low of $30.62 and a 12-month high of $84.46. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.11.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 42.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $3,072,668.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 356,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,342,251.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRG Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in NRG Energy by 12.7% in the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 179.6% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 19,740 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 396,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,468,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,448,000. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Further Reading

