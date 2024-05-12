Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Purchased by Warther Private Wealth LLC

Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 1,344.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 473,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441,135 shares during the period. NU accounts for 2.2% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in NU by 401.5% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,143,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after acquiring an additional 915,773 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NU by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,260,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,904 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of NU by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,120,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 314,131 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of NU by 1,235.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 371,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 343,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington University raised its holdings in NU by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Washington University now owns 15,816,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,672,000 after buying an additional 2,841,291 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NU stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NU. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

