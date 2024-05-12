Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Bought by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,648,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719,088 shares during the quarter. Nutrien comprises 1.0% of AGF Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $161,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.7% in the third quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.7% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 50,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 8.7% in the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NTR remained flat at $58.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,178,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,284. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $69.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.68.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Nutrien from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Nutrien from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.84.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

