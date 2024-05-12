Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

NCDL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Get Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NCDL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Performance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. ( NYSE:NCDL Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSE:NCDL opened at $17.44 on Friday. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $18.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a net margin of 51.98% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.