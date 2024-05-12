Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NOM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 3rd

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $10.29.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

