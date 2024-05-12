Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.59

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.59 and traded as high as $17.63. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund shares last traded at $17.59, with a volume of 5,522 shares.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.04.

Get Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.142 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JLS. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 35,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 10.6% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 190,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 18,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 1,588.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 50,181 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.