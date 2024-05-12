Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.59

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.59 and traded as high as $17.63. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund shares last traded at $17.59, with a volume of 5,522 shares.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.04.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.142 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.