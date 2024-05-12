Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NAN stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.18.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

