Nxera Pharma (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.90

Nxera Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.90 and traded as low as $9.82. Nxera Pharma shares last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.
Nxera Pharma Stock Up 0.4 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91.
Nxera Pharma Company Profile
Nxera Pharma Co, Ltd. develops and sells biopharmaceutical products in Japan, Switzerland, the United States, Bermuda, and the United Kingdom. Its product portfolio products include Ultibro/Breezhaler and Seebri/Breezhaler for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; Enerzair and Breezhaler for the treatment of asthma; ORAVI, a novel formulation for the treatment of oropharyngeal candidiasis; and PIVLAZ for the treatment of cerebral vasospasm indications.
