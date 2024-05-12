Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stake Raised by Warther Private Wealth LLC

Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum comprises approximately 3.5% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $6,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OXY. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 40,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OXY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.88.

NYSE:OXY opened at $63.57 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $71.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.38. The firm has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.64.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

