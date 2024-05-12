Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,460,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,290,000 after purchasing an additional 284,491 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 55.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,263,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,966,000 after purchasing an additional 804,803 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,817,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,423,000 after purchasing an additional 32,917 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,812,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,827,000 after purchasing an additional 58,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,632,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,990,000 after buying an additional 105,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of ORI stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.17. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $31.48.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Old Republic International

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

In related news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $55,055.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,367. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $55,055.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,367. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Dare sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $39,987.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,295.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

