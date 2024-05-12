Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 565,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,982 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $48,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE OMC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.82. 1,029,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,182. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.39. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

