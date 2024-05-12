Onconetix (NASDAQ:ONCO) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Onconetix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11. 246,957 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,663,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15.

Onconetix, Inc, a biotechnology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing transformational therapies to address health challenges worldwide. The company owns Entadfi, an FDA-approved, once daily pill that combines finasteride and tadalafil for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia.

