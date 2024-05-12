Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Oncternal Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance

Oncternal Therapeutics stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.28. Oncternal Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.41.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.83) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.88) by $0.05. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,160.73% and a negative return on equity of 97.25%. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.00) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oncternal Therapeutics news, Director Robert James Wills purchased 6,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $58,630.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,630.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,714 shares of company stock worth $92,736. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oncternal Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONCT. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 221,250 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 69.8% during the third quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 494,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 203,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

