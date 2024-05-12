Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.83) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.88) by $0.05, Zacks reports. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.25% and a negative net margin of 3,160.73%. The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.00) earnings per share.

Oncternal Therapeutics Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONCT traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.18. 2,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,894. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $13.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.41. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oncternal Therapeutics news, Director Robert James Wills acquired 3,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $27,650.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,714 shares of company stock valued at $92,736 over the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Oncternal Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONCT

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.