One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. One Stop Systems had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $12.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. One Stop Systems updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

One Stop Systems Stock Down 9.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ OSS traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.67. 63,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,961. One Stop Systems has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $4.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on OSS shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on One Stop Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, One Stop Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.06.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of high-performance compute, high speed storage hardware and software, switch fabrics, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the central processing unit, graphical processing unit, high-speed switch fabrics, and flash storage technologies.

