ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OKE. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.58.

NYSE OKE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,695,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,412. The company has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $81.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.81 and its 200 day moving average is $72.37.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $203,175. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in ONEOK by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 26,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 160,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,277,000 after purchasing an additional 38,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 11.4% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

