Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at B. Riley from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.43% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Onto Innovation’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Onto Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.60.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Trading Up 7.6 %

ONTO opened at $224.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.84 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.04. Onto Innovation has a 12-month low of $86.04 and a 12-month high of $233.84.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 16.43%. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onto Innovation

In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total value of $7,019,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,324,136.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total value of $7,019,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,324,136.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 1,685 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $303,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,170 shares of company stock valued at $8,266,955 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onto Innovation

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,728,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $730,472,000 after acquiring an additional 27,695 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,182,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,074,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,068,000 after buying an additional 571,917 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Onto Innovation by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 946,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,779,000 after buying an additional 371,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 844,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,143,000 after buying an additional 96,925 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.