Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Open Lending from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.79.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LPRO

Open Lending Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.39 million, a P/E ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 14.08, a current ratio of 13.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Open Lending has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $11.73.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Open Lending had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $30.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,993,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,654,150.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Lending

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Open Lending by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 793,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 69,913 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,528,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,191,000 after buying an additional 153,499 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Open Lending by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.