Oppenheimer Downgrades Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer cut shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $24.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SAR. StockNews.com downgraded Saratoga Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Compass Point lowered Saratoga Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.69.

Shares of SAR stock opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.74 million, a P/E ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 1.28. Saratoga Investment has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $28.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.63%. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 411.27%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 7.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 21.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 14.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 126,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,782 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 1.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $710,000. 19.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

