Oppenheimer Increases Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Price Target to $60.00

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP opened at $42.99 on Wednesday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.85.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.36) by $0.55. As a group, research analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.05 per share, for a total transaction of $10,012,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,086,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRBP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after buying an additional 257,808 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,181,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

