O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 947,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $900,186,000 after buying an additional 66,629 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 888,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $807,168,000 after acquiring an additional 31,487 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 683,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,249,000 after acquiring an additional 23,016 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 89,319.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,025,000 after acquiring an additional 652,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $327,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $33,391,813. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.1 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,019.33 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $860.10 and a 1-year high of $1,169.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,087.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,022.43. The company has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.90.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,220.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,110.07.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

