Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.59

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.59 and traded as low as $20.45. Otsuka shares last traded at $21.01, with a volume of 25,284 shares traded.
Otsuka Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average of $19.45.
Otsuka Company Profile
Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of psychiatry, neurology, oncology, cardiovascular and renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, and diagnostics, as well as intravenous solutions and medical devices.
